Video Hatch: “The African Tiger”

Posted on December 29, 2017 by Erin Block

In this short film, the Capt Jack Productions team searches for tiger fish in Africa. “Armed to the teeth, and a ferocious alpha predator in all the rivers they are found, it is no easy task to get one to hand.” An Official selection of the 2018 Fly Fishing Film Tour.

