Tippets: Selecting Hooks for Dry Flies, Still Water Trout
- While so much of the focus of tying fry flies in on material—visual attributes and buoyancy—“the shape and structure of the metal that forms their core is equally significant,” writes Bob Reece. Read more about hook selection for dry fly patterns via Gink & Gasoline.
- In this instructional video from The New Fly Fisher, learn essential techniques and tactics for fly fishing for trout on still waters. “Phil Rowley hosts this fascinating episode that breaks down all the basics of lake fishing such as seasons, forage and rigging options.”
