How to Tie a Micro Egg

Looking for a fun, easy-to-tie pattern to experiment with this holiday season? Try the Micro Egg. “A couple of years ago, friend and regional guide Keith Gardner turned me on to fishing super small eggs and, pardon the pun, I’ve been hooked ever since,” says tier and videographer Tim Flagler. “This one is a bit different than what Keith fishes but it works for me and can be tied in a matter of seconds.”
