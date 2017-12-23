This short film from Angler’s Eye Media features fly fishing for mako shark off the coast of southern California. “With speed, strength, and what may be the most acrobatic aerials on the planet the mako will test not only their gear and knowledge, but also your will and determination to find and catch these world-class apex predators.” This film is an Official Selection of the 2018 International Fly Fishing Film Festival.
Video Hatch: “Mako”
