Tippets: Beginnings of “Keep ‘Em Wet,” Picking Up Line
- Keep ‘Em Wet is “a phrase in fishing that’s become very popular all around the globe relating to catch & release practices.” In this podcast, Bryan Huskey shares how that phrase originated.
- Picking up long sections of line up off the water is a difficult trick to master. There are two problems facing anglers: “1. the line being trapped in the surface tension and 2. the tendencey to use the first half of the casting stroke just getting the line moving.” In this short instructional film, watch Capt. Bruce Chard demonstrate “The best way to pick up a long fly line to recast.”
