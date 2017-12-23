MFC Unveils New Jig-head Fly Tying Options

Motana Fly Company has introduced an expanded line of jig hooks, jig beads and jig head flies.
MFC unveils dozens of NEW jig-head fly tying options
From MFC:
Just in time for fall and winter fly tying season, MFC introduces an expanded line of jig hooks, jig beads and jig head flies by top designers.
The fly tyer who has it all just got re-inspired. Montana Fly Company has expanded its jig head offering with a large family of jig beads, jig hooks and jig-head flies. Starting immediately, MFC is shipping:
-
- TUNGSTEN JIG BEADS, LUCENT
- four sizes (mm): 3.8, 3.3, 2.8, 2.4
- blood red, purple, orange, rainbow, hot pink
- MSRP: $7.00/25pc
- TUNGSTEN JIG BEADS
- four sizes (mm) 3.8, 3.3, 2.7, 2.4
- black nickel, chartreuse, copper, gold, hot orange, hot pink, silver
- MSRP: $7.00/25pc
- BARBLESS BLACK NICKEL JIG HOOKS
- four sizes 10, 12, 14, 16
- available in 25 and 100 packs
- 60 deg, 2x heavy
- MSRP $3 per 25pk; $10 per 100pk
MFC is also launching more than a dozen new tungsten jig-head fly patterns, like Keller’s Peach Fuzz below, in pink.