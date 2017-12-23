MFC Unveils New Jig-head Fly Tying Options

Motana Fly Company has introduced an expanded line of jig hooks, jig beads and jig head flies.

Read more in the press release below.

MFC unveils dozens of NEW jig-head fly tying options

From MFC:

Just in time for fall and winter fly tying season, MFC introduces an expanded line of jig hooks, jig beads and jig head flies by top designers.

The fly tyer who has it all just got re-inspired. Montana Fly Company has expanded its jig head offering with a large family of jig beads, jig hooks and jig-head flies. Starting immediately, MFC is shipping:

TUNGSTEN JIG BEADS, LUCENT four sizes (mm): 3.8, 3.3, 2.8, 2.4 blood red, purple, orange, rainbow, hot pink MSRP: $7.00/25pc TUNGSTEN JIG BEADS four sizes (mm) 3.8, 3.3, 2.7, 2.4 black nickel, chartreuse, copper, gold, hot orange, hot pink, silver MSRP: $7.00/25pc BARBLESS BLACK NICKEL JIG HOOKS four sizes 10, 12, 14, 16 available in 25 and 100 packs 60 deg, 2x heavy MSRP $3 per 25pk; $10 per 100pk



MFC is also launching more than a dozen new tungsten jig-head fly patterns, like Keller’s Peach Fuzz below, in pink.