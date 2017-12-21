Tippets: Top 5 Trout Fishing Locales, Small Flies for Nymphing
- As the editor of Fly Fisherman magazine, Ross Purnell has fished in remote and exotic locations around the world. In this article, Purnell details the top 5 best trout fishing spots, including your own homewaters. “While you might find bigger and better trout in your journeys,” he writes,” you may never repeat that feeling you had when you first truly ‘knew’ a place and knew it well,” he writes. Via Fly Fisherman.
- Flies for nymphing rigs often utilize heavier patterns. But small flies have their place as well, writes Domenick Swentosky. “Fishing extra-small nymphs is a little different than fishing the standard fare, and for many anglers it’s hard to have confidence in them. But a few refinements in tackle, rigging and onstream approach can help make the most of the itty-bittys.” Via Hatch Magazine.
