Loon Products has announced the release of their new Fly Tying Tool Kit. The kit includes necessary tying tools as well as a heavy duty travel case.
Read more in the press release below.
Loon Introduces the Fly Tying Tool Kit
From Loon:
Packaged in a heavy duty travel case and featuring the Ergo Arrow Point Scissors, Ergo All Purpose Scissors, Ergo Bobbin, Ergo Bodkin, Ergo Whip Finisher, Ergo Dubbing Brush and the Gator Grip Dubbing Spinner, this is an excellent choice as a gift for the first-time tyer, or the long-time tyer who wants to trick out his bench with something new.
FEATURES
- Durable plastic travel case.
- Includes Gator-grip, Ergo Whip Finisher, Ergo Dubbing Brush, Ergo Bodkin, Ergo Bobbin, Ergo Arrow Point Scissors and Ergo All Purpose Scissors.