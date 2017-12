In this short film anglers put in the legwork to fish for bull trout in one of their last bastions within a pristine wilderness. “Merging different backgrounds and unorthodox fly fishing techniques, they experience a fishing trip that piscatorial dreams are made of.” An official selection of the 2018 International Fly Fishing Film Festival.





“Confluentus” (Trailer) – Official Selection, IF4™ 2018 from IF4™ on Vimeo.