Tippets: Protection from the Elements, Holiday Gift Guide
- In this recent article from Orvis, Kip Vieth of Wildwood Float Trips writes about the innovative gear that makes it possible for anglers to be successful and safe on the water. “Yes, there have been outstanding improvements in fly-rod design and other equipment over the last twenty years. But think about where we have come from when it comes to sun, heat, and cold.”
- From high-end rods and reels to more affordable fly boxes, nippers and pint glasses, Justin Pickett authors a great offering of holiday gifts for anglers in this post on Gink & Gasoline.
