Tippets: Casting in Windy Conditions, Less is More for Flies
- From equipment to strategies and technique, Joe Mahler writes about tips for effectively casting in windy conditions in this article via Fly Fisherman. “In many great fishing destinations, wind is always a factor. While it can make casting a challenge, the wind also has its advantages, such as being able to get closer to the fish without spooking them and letting the wind ‘drift’ your fly on stillwaters.”
- Bob Reece points to a maxim that should be minded at the fly tying desk: Less is more. “As a tier it is also extremely important to remember that the vast majority of aquatic insects are petite creatures,” Reece writes. “Far too often this fact is over looked during the construction of flies. Excessive use of materials results in bulky pattern profiles that do not accurately match their intended imitation.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
