Tippets: Fishing Current, Choosing the Right Indicator
- “The best tip for fishing current is to consistently present a team of nymphs low and slow near the riverbed,” writes Lance Egan. And while that sounds simple, the execution is far from easy. In this article on Fly Fisherman, Egan details how to improve your technique of fishing current in streams and rivers.
- Fishing nymphs under and indicator can be extremely effective. However, “It’s not good enough to slap on whatever floatation device you dig up from the bottom of your chest pack,” writes Domenick Swentosky, “finding a balance between the indicator and the weight of the flies (or split shot), is critical for getting the most from an indicator rig.” Via Hatch Magazine.
