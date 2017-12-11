Tippets: Virginia Fly Fishing & Wine Festival, Crux Fly Rod Review
- In a recent episode of the Fly Fishing Consultant podcast, Rob Snowhite talks with Beau Beasley about the upcoming Virginia Fly Fishing & Wine Festival set to be held January 13-14, 2018, in Doswell, Virginia. “Beau covers what to expect at January’s show. He discusses location, time, vendors, instructors, show layout and much more.”
- In a recent article on The Adventure Journal, Justin Housman reviews the new Crux fly rod from Redington. “If you’re looking for a rod that’s a little step up in terms of power than a slower 5-weight piece, with windy conditions and bigger fish in mind, the Crux is a terrific choice.”
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.