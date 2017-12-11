Tippets: Interview with Barry and Cathy Beck, Deer Hair with Pat Cohen
- Barry and Cathy Beck have travelled the world exploring new fly fishing opportunities. In a recent interview on Venturing Angler they talk about their experiences around the world, from favorite to dream destinations. Read more here.
- Pat Cohen makes tying with deer hair look easy. He shares some of tips and techniques for working with the notoriously difficult material in a series of videos shot recently at the Ole Florida Fly Shop. View instructional videos about choosing the right thread, stacking vs. spinning, and whip finishing, via Franken Fly.
