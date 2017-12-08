Tippets: Picking One Water Type, Fly Fisherman Gear Guide
- While fishing diverse water conditions can make you a better angler, so can fishing the same water with the same set-up, writes Domenick Swentosky. “I’m not suggesting that you need to spend years doing just one thing. That’s certainly a great way to learn something completely, but most of us don’t have that kind of time on the water. However, setting aside a day, or even a long morning, to work with one rig in one water type, skipping over everything that isn’t a good match, really pays off.” Via Troutbitten.
- From waders and waterproof duffels to sunglasses and scissors, Jeff Simpson details some of the best gifts for anglers this holiday season in this article via Fly Fisherman.
