Tippets: Why Fish Don’t Swim Upside Down, November Flies
- In this article, Harrison Tasoff examines why fish don’t swim upside down. “As a fish glides through its weightless, three-dimensional, watery world, it almost always stays right side up. The question—for both starships and fish—is why?” Read more via Smithsonian.
- Tanner Smith of Trouts Fly Fishing in Denver, Colorado outlines the top five fly picks for early winter waters. From large streamers to small nymphs, this short video highlights the diversity of opportunities in an overlooked season.
