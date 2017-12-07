The new Driftless Area 2.0 hat from RepYourWaters will help support conservation work in the Drifless Area. One percent of sales from the hat will go to Beyond the Pond, a 501c3 non-profit organization for the National Fish Habitat Partnership.

Read more in the press release below.

RepYourWater Teams Up With Beyond the Pond to Benefit the Driftless Area

RepYourWater, a Colorado-based angling and hunting gear company, founded by the husband and wife team of Garrison and Corinne Doctor, has a new Driftless Area 2.0 hat for sale with 1% of sales going to Beyond the Pond, 501c3 non-profit organization for the National Fish Habitat Partnership. Sales of the hat, will benefit conservation work through theDriftless Area Restoration Effort (DARE), a National Fish Habitat Partnership partner. RepYourWater is a leader in providing creative and unique designs on high-quality apparel and merchandise as well as making a difference for wildlife habitat around the country. In addition to benefitting from 1% of sales of the Driftless 2.0 hat, Beyond the Pond will also receive 1% of all hat sales from Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois state hats, as they make up the Driftless Area. RepYourWater state hats can be found here.

Along with Beyond the Pond, RepYourWater donates 1% of sales of corresponding designs to the Trout Unlimited chapters of Canada, Wyoming, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Southeastern Conservation Project, New Mexico, and Connecticut, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers Chapters in Utah, Alaska and Montana, the Wild Steelhead Coalition, New Mexico Wildlife Federation, Delta Waterfowl Idaho Wildlife Federation, Boundary Waters Trust, the Billfish Foundation, and the Bonefish and Tarpon Trust. RepYourWater also donates 10% of sales from its conservation collection to their conservation partners, which Beyond the Pond is fortunate to be included in. Additional details on the conservation collection can be found here.

Garrison Doctor, co-owner of RepYourWater, is excited about the new partnership saying, “RepYourWater is thrilled to partner with Beyond the Pond. We feel that Beyond the Pond, through the National Fish Habitat Partnership is supporting great conservation work in the Driftless Area and across the country. We hope that our 1% donations to the Driftless Area will provide much-needed resources to meet the goals of the Driftless Area Restoration Effort.”

“Beyond the Pond is fortunate to be a RepYourWater conservation partner,” said Tom Champeau, Chair of the National Fish Habitat Board. “We are pleased to team up with RepYourWater as we look to build relationships with businesses and organizations to benefit our 20 regional Fish Habitat Partnerships.”

About the National Fish Habitat Partnership:

Since 2006, the National Fish Habitat Partnership has supported 679 projects benefiting fish habitat in all 50 states. The partnership works to conserve fish habitat nationwide; leveraging federal, state, tribal, and private funding resources to achieve the greatest impact on fish populations through priority conservation projects of 20 regionally-based Fish Habitat Partnerships. For more information visit:

http://fishhabitat.org/

http://www.facebook.com/NFHAP

https://twitter.com/FishHabitat