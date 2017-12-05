Tippets: Examining the Two-Fly Rig, Interview with Jim Teeny
- A two-fly rig is often used as a technique to up your odds of success on the water. However, “before automatically adding another fly to your leader, consider your reasons for doing so,” writes John Juracek. “If it’s only because you think it doubles your chances of success, proceed with caution. Multiple flies often hurt more than they help.” Via Hatch Magazine.
- Jim Teeny “has been one of the most influential people in fly fishing over the last 60 years partly due to Jim’s contribution of sinking lines for fly fisherman around the world back in the 1970s,” writes Dave Stewart. Watch his interview with Teeny in this video on Wet Fly Swing.
