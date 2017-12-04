Tippets: Importance of Water Temperature, Drag Free Drifts
- In a recent Finsights article, Sascha Clark Danylchuk writes about the importance of water temperature to success on the water. “A number of studies have demonstrated that water temperature impacts the survival and recovery of fish from angling, but most of the time those studies didn’t directly consider water temperature. This study specifically examines the effect of water temperature on angled fish.” Via Keep ‘Em Wet.
- Keeping your rod tip off the water will help you achieve drag-free drifts. In this article Kent Klewein offers practical advice for practicing good rod tip position on the water.
