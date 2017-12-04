The American Fly Fishing Trade Association has released a statement in support of Sportsmen for the Boundary Waters, urging anglers to raise their voice in support and concern.

Read more in the press release below.

Speak Out for the Boundary Waters

From AFFTA:

The American Fly Fishing Trade Association (AFFTA), headquartered in Bozeman, Montana, is the representative trade organization for the fly-fishing industry. As such, we are always looking out for the needs and best interests of member outfitters, guides, retailers, manufacturers and conservation partners. AFFTA has been supporting conservation of the Boundary Waters for several years, leveraging our active, involved member base to raise awareness and conservation efforts for this exceptional outdoor asset.

From our friends at Sportsmen for the Boundary Waters:

Thank you for your valued support for the Boundary Waters. We are emailing you today to ask for your urgent help in defending this world class hunting and angling destination. U.S. Representative Emmer is promoting an unprecedented and harmful bill in Congress that aims to force the issuance of mining leases on valuable public lands next to the Boundary Waters and remove Minnesota’s national forests from the protections of five longstanding bedrock conservation laws. Representative Emmer’s bill will be reviewed by the House Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday, November 7th, and is scheduled for a vote on Wednesday, November 8th.

This bill would threaten the world­class hunting and fishing of the Boundary Waters, eliminate the opportunity for America’s public land owners to voice their concerns and put the future of Minnesota’s public lands in the hands of a foreign mining giant with a history of environmental violations. Rep. Emmer is working hard to ensure that this foreign mining company is granted the right to build toxic mines on the edge of America’s most visited Wilderness Area.

You are getting this email today because your Representative belongs to this House committee. We need you to call his or her office today to deliver this message:

“I urge Representative ____ to vote against passing H.R. 3905 in the House Natural Resources Committee on Wednesday. This bill would grant mining rights on National Forest lands next to the Boundary Waters to a Chilean mining company with a history of pollution. The Boundary Waters is a national treasure and a world class hunting and angling destination. Please vote NO on H.R. 3905.”

Call using the Congressional switchboard: 202­224­3121. Choose the House of Representatives, enter your zip code and you will be connected to your Representative’s office.

Once you’ve called, you can also send a message to all your members of Congress stating your opposition to H.R.3905.

It’s up to us to defend our public lands, waters and sporting heritage.

AFFTA advocates for and promotes the sustained growth of the fly fishing industry. By igniting consumer demand for products and services, providing businesses the tools to be successful, and advocating for access, protection and restoration of fishing waters, we will continue to enhance the passion and profitability of the sport of fly fishing.