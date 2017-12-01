Tippets: Three-Fly Rig, Topwater for False Albacore
- The “big rig” technique involves two nymphs and one streamer. “The Big Rig covers all three sizes of flies: small, medium and large,” explains Domenick Swentosky, and can help improve your technique and up your odds of success son the water. Via Troutbitten.
- In a recent article on Orvis.com, Capt. Gordon Churchill questions why “sight-fishing for bonefish is considered one of the more exciting kinds of fishing,” but “when you come out to the saltwater to fish for false albacore, you use a sinking line and a weighted streamer.” Learn more here about techniques and tips for fishing topwater flies for false albacore here.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.