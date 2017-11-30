Tippets: Burke’s Holiday Gift Guide, Understanding Line Tapers
- From fly rods and books to rain jackets and grills, in this article Monte Burke outlines great gifts for anglers this holiday season. Via Forbes.
- “Specialty lines have multiplied like rabbits and line companies have created lines to match every species, water condition and casting style,” writes Louis Cahill. “If you’re confused, you’re not alone.” Learn more about understanding fly lines and tapers in this article via Gink & Gasoline.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.