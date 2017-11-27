Saving Thompson River Steelhead

This year, only 200 wild steelhead are expected to return to the Thompson River. “To think that human impact might forever erase these creatures from our planet is devastating,” writes Russell Miller. “Simply put, there is no place on earth like the Thompson and no fish that embody the fitness, size, and wild tendencies as these fish do. The decrease in numbers is derived from human impact and the gauntlet of nets that get strung up along the Fraser.” Read more about the Fraser on the Fishpond blog, and sign a petition here to help save the endangered Thompson steelhead.