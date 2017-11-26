Tippets: Streamers for Small Waters, Handling Techniques for Bonefish
- While we often match fly size to water and fish size, “It’s important to note that streamers aren’t just for big water,” writes Kent Klewein, “they can be equally effective on small to mid-size trout water as well.” Read more on fishing streamers in small water via Gink & Gasoline.
- In this article, Bjorn Stromsness outlines the best (and worst) handling techniques for bonefish. “It really is about education and the more we spread the word and encourage other anglers to learn about how to do things right,” he writes. Via Bonefish on the Brain.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.