Tippets: Video Footage of Aldo Leopold, River Kit Picks
- Stephen Laubach, author of Living a Land Ethic, points to recently discovered video footage of Aldo Leopold. “Seeing Leopold triumphantly net a trout, cook up burned pancakes, and banter with his sons as they devoured their blackened breakfast allowed me to relate in new ways to a man I had come to revere,” Lauback writes. “Beyond the mental imagery painted by his lyrical writing, the movements and facial expressions captured on film humanized Leopold and bridged the generations that separated us.”
- Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced angler, find great gear picks in this short post via Gear Patrol. From waders and socks to fly boxes and sunscreen, read more here.
