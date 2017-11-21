Tippets: Iceland’s Fisherwomen, Strategies for Tailwater Browns
- Cultural anthropologist Margaret Willson researches Icelandic fisherwomen and why the role of women in fisheries around the world is often overlooked. “Around the world, women collect shellfish along the shore and process catches from boats, but communities and researchers often discount these contributions.” Read more via Sapiens.
- From reading the water to retrieve techniques, and gear decisions to fly patterns, Blane Chocklett writes about “Flies and Strategies for Big Tailwater Browns” in this article via Fly Fisherman.
