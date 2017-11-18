Tippets: Swing Season, Fishing from Small Watercraft
- “Try explaining your steelhead jones to someone—a relative, coworker, or better yet, a potential spouse—and there it is: disdain, or worse, real concern,” writes Dylan Tomine. Read his essay, “Swing Season,” via Sage.
- One of the ways to up your game on the water is to fish from a kayak or stand-up paddle board. In this article by Ric Burnley, find some of Landon Mace’s best advice for anglers just beginning to use small watercraft. Via Kayak Angler.
