Tippets: Social Media & Fly Fishing, Reading Water
- Has social media killed fishing? On a recent episode of The DrakeCast, listen to both sides of the argument over “the positive and negative impacts social media has had on flyfishing.” Listen here.
- From banks and back eddies to vegetation and pools, Ross Purnell outlines strategies for reading water in this recent article. “Locating fish is the first step to a successful outing,” he writes. Via Fly Fisherman.
