New Fly Fishing Books
- Designing Poppers, Sliders & Divers by Steven B. Schweitzer gives practical advice for crafting top water fly fishing lures. The book is divided into three comprehensive sections presenting methods, procedures and examples richly illustrated with over 800 full color photographs. With contributors Dr. Todd Larson, Jim Door, Martin Joergensen, and Mark McMillan. Pixachrome Publishing; First edition [Spiral bound] (2017).
- Fly Fishing for Trout: The Next Level by Tom Rosenbauer answers the top questions asked by anglers looking to take the next step. Advice ranges from casting and rigging techniques to advanced tactics on the water. Also included are QR codes to take you to videos of his teaching tips in action. Stackpole Books [Paperback] (November 18, 2016).
- Fishing Flies: A World Encyclopedia of Every Type of Fly by Malcolm Greenhalgh and Jason Smalley is a complete guide to freshwater and saltwater flies. More than 1,300 patterns are included, designed by the world’s most famous tiers. “Useful tips, time-tested fishing advice, recommendations for environmental conditions and fishing style, historical images, entertaining anecdotes and an extensive bibliography round out this fascinating and complete resource.” Firefly Books [Paperback] (September 6, 2012).
This entry was posted in Books
. Bookmark the permalink
.