At the 6th Annual Bonefish & Tarpon Trust (BTT) Symposium in Fort Lauderdale, US-based ad agency Admirable Devil sponsored a lively panel discussion titled “Bonefish and the Bahamas.” Beau Beasley updates his previous reporting on Bahamian angling regulations with new information suggesting that the ambiguity and in-fighting of the recent past may be behind us. Read his new article here.
Is the Bahamas on the Verge of Doing the Right Thing for Anglers?
