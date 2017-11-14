Is the Bahamas on the Verge of Doing the Right Thing for Anglers?

Posted on November 14, 2017 by Marshall Cutchin

At the 6th Annual Bonefish & Tarpon Trust (BTT) Symposium in Fort Lauderdale, US-based ad agency Admirable Devil sponsored a lively panel discussion titled “Bonefish and the Bahamas.”  Beau Beasley updates his previous reporting on Bahamian angling regulations with new information suggesting that the ambiguity and in-fighting of the recent past may be behind us.  Read his new article here.

