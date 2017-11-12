Tippets: Trxstle Olympian Kickstarter, How To Make an Overhead Cast from RIO
- Trxstle, a company based in Olympia, Washington, has started a Kickstarter campaign to help get their first flagship product off the ground. The Olympian is a telescoping car top carrier combined with a rod and reel case. “The Olympian lets you carry your rigged fly rod on top of your vehicle PLUS quickly telescopes, becoming a compact rod & reel case.” Check out the Kickstarter here.
- In the first episode of the second season of RIO’s “How To” series, Rob Parkins demonstrates “How To Make an Overhead Cast.” In this video, “Rob covers the three most important steps required before you start to make an overhead cast,” as well as explains how to make a “Pick up and lay down” cast, how to “False cast” and how to “Shoot line.”
