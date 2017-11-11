“Top Saltwater Flies: Bonefish, Tarpon, Permit” by Drew Chicone from Wild River Press

Wild River Press has announced the release of a new three-volume set of books on the top saltwater flies. Top Saltwater Flies: Bonefish, Tarpon, Permit by Drew Chicone includes clear step-by-step photos with easy-to-follow instructions, accompanied with color photography.

Read more in the press release below.

Dazzling New Three-Volume Series of Books is Filled With Fresh Tying Techniques and Dozens of Irresistible Saltwater Fly Patterns

Publication November 15, 2017

Top Saltwater Flies: Bonefish, Tarpon, Permit by Drew Chicone has been released by Wild River Press, publisher of many modern classics including A Passion for Tarpon by Andy Mill and Creative Fly Tying by Mike Mercer.

The three gorgeous volumes comprise more than 900 eye-popping color pages. In large, clear, step-by-step photos with easy-to-follow instructions, internationally recognized author and photographer Drew Chicone, of Fort Myers, Florida, teaches how to tie the very latest in the most effective contemporary flies designed to entice bonefish, tarpon and permit.

The Bonefish volume of this unique how-to series opens with an extensive introduction explaining the basic tools, materials, hooks and techniques to help you master the craft of creating over-sized flies for marine species. Just one example is the author’s clever use of a miniature dog brush to tease out dubbing on the hook.

Among the original patterns featured are Chicone’s Coyote Ugly Spawning Shrimp as well as his Tuscan Bunny and Contraband Crab—the latter two, winners of the International Fly Tackle Dealer Best-in-Show Awards for new saltwater patterns.

Top Saltwater Flies is $250 for all three laminated hardcover volumes. Each durable book features a patented Ring-O concealed-wire binding, convenient for placing flat and staying open propped in front of your vise on the tying bench. Individual volumes are $100 separately.

Top Saltwater Flies, written and photographed by one of today’s most talented saltwater fly tiers, sets the new standard for contemporary fly-tying instruction.

For a closer look online: www.topsaltwaterflies.com

Ordering information: www.wildriverpress.com or telephone 425-486-3638