Tippets: Soft Hackles for Steelhead, Fall Gear Guide
- In this article Steve Culton writes about using an unorthodox fly for steelhead: the classic soft hackle. “No other species I fish for has been the source of more personal angst,” he says. “But I can say this. When I’m having one of those days, I’m not afraid to ditch the patterns fish expect and readily embrace something more seductive: a soft-hackled fly.” Via American Angler.
- From flannels and socks to rods and reels, check out this gear guide of notable items for the autumn season, via Duranglers.
