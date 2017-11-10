Tippets: Soft Hackles for Steelhead, Fall Gear Guide

Posted on November 10, 2017 by Erin Block
  • In this article Steve Culton writes about using an unorthodox fly for steelhead: the classic soft hackle. “No other species I fish for has been the source of more personal angst,” he says. “But I can say this. When I’m having one of those days, I’m not afraid to ditch the patterns fish expect and readily embrace something more seductive: a soft-hackled fly.” Via American Angler.
  • From flannels and socks to rods and reels, check out this gear guide of notable items for the autumn season, via Duranglers.
