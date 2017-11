Tippets: Bull Trout and Climate Change, Delaware River Shad, Salmon and Steelhead on the Snake River

Bull trout were added to the endangered species list in 1998 and since, have face a constant struggle to thrive and survive. “Today, the effects of climate change exacerbate the perils already facing threatened animals, and resources for protection are limited,” writes Stephen Miller. “The bull trout now serves as an early example of a new reality: The people charged with protecting what remains must make difficult decisions about what can be saved and what will be sacrificed.” Via The Sierra Club.