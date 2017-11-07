Simms Fishing Products has announced the appointment of Casey Sheahan as Chief Executive Officer and K.C. Walsh as Executive Chairman.

Read more in the press release below.

Simms Appoints Casey Sheahan to CEO and K.C. Walsh to Executive Chairman

Walsh Steps up as Casey Sheahan Joins Simms as CEO

K.C. Walsh, longtime President and majority owner, will become Simms’ Executive Chairman, as Sheahan, most recently President for KEEN Footwear, will join the company in the newly created role of CEO.

Bozeman, Montana – Simms Fishing Products, the preeminent manufacturer of waders, outerwear, footwear, and technical apparel in fishing, announces the appointment of Casey Sheahan, seasoned outdoor industry veteran, to Chief Executive Officer.

Sheahan, a lifelong angler, is enthusiastic about the opportunity. “Simms is a very special company in the sport fishing industry, and I feel that my entire career has prepared me to lead this brand to new heights. We have a world-class team, a talented board and a strong capital partner. I’ll work with K.C. and the Simms team on product-centric strategies to help Simms realize its full potential,” said Sheahan.

Sheahan’s impressive career began in product marketing with leading athletic & outdoor brands including Nike, Merrell and Kelty. In 2005, Sheahan joined Patagonia as their CEO, a position that he held for nine years. During Sheahan’s tenure, Patagonia experienced the most successful phase in its history, tripling the business. While in this role, Patagonia also launched their Common Threads Program, an industry-leading recycling program. Most recently, Sheahan was President of KEEN Footwear – one of the most innovative lifestyle footwear brands in the U.S. outdoor market. Sheahan has also served on the Board of Directors for Johnson Outdoors since 2014.

“Casey is an avid fisherman, serious conservationist, and product-focused executive. His values and vision for the future of sport fishing align closely with those of Simms, and his involvement will allow me to focus on product innovation, future business development, conservation initiatives, and more fishing. Our entire Simms team is thrilled to have Casey join us,” shared K.C. Walsh.

Sheahan’s addition to Simms in the newly-created CEO role is a clear reflection of the company’s current state: ready to take on the future and fired up to achieve major growth initiatives. Sheahan brings a strong history of success in footwear, packs and apparel to Simms – ideally suited to Simms future growth plans.

About Simms Fishing Products

Established in 1980, Simms is the preeminent manufacturer of waders, outerwear and technical fishing apparel and accessories. Simms’ 80,000 square foot facility in Bozeman is the country’s only manufacturing facility for fishing waders. The full line of Simms gear is available at specialty and large format retailers across North America as well as www.simmsfishing.com.