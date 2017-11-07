Backcountry Hunters & Anglers has announced their search for a Public Water Access Coordinator. The position will help “promote and grow our Public Waters Access program and engage in conservation issues.”

Read more in the press release below.

Backcountry Hunters & Anglers Needs Public Water Access Coordinator

Organizational Profile:

We are seeking an individual with the talent, passion and desire to promote and grow our Public Waters Access program and engage in conservation issues. Backcountry Hunters & Anglers is the nation’s leading public lands and waters focused sportsmen’s conservation organization. BHA is growing with chapters covering 35 states, two Canadian provinces and Washington, D.C. We have individual members all across North America, as well as internationally, and a $2.4 million annual budget.

BHA has over 15,000 members and a talented and hardworking group of staff and volunteers. They are committed to BHA’s work to enhance public access and opportunity for sportsmen, conserve our public lands and waters, and defend our fair chase traditions.

Stream Access Now is BHA’s campaign to defend and improve access to public waters for America’s hunters and anglers. This issue is growing in importance, with sportsmen recently losing access to thousands of miles of once-public waterways in Utah, New Mexico and South Dakota. Many other states exist in limbo with ill-defined access laws that generate confusion and confrontation. BHA is invested in working with local groups to amplify their voices and elevate their battles on the national stage.

Job Description and Primary Responsibilities:

Monitor and engage on water access issue across the United States including legislative and judicial battles.

• Coordinate and collaborate with BHA chapter coordinators and volunteer board members on local water access issues.

• Work to improve public access through easements, acquisitions or long-term access agreements.

• Work collaboratively with other conservation partners and elected and administrative officials on priority conservation campaigns.

• Work with and maintain regular communications with chapter leaders to keep volunteers informed and motivated about BHA’s work on the water access issue.

• Work with the BHA team to build major gift, corporate, foundation, grant and planned giving relationships to escalate our efforts related to public waters access.

• Work with BHA’s communications staff to highlight key issues on both the state and national levels, grassroots engagement, and BHA involvement on water access.

• Develop and maintain relationships with corporate sponsors in the fishing industry, including increasing the number of BHA corporate partners and securing cash/produce/in-kind donations.

• Organize fundraising events that raise awareness of water access issues.

Minimum Qualifications:

The team member we desire is innovative and a creative thinker with a proven success of following through with his/her ideas.

• Demonstrated, results-oriented organizational, leadership and sales skills.

• General knowledge of water access issues, history, conservation issues, hunting, fishing, economics and current political landscape.

• Bachelor’s degree preferred plus two years of practical experience.

• Demonstrated ability to work with and interact with sportsmen and sportswomen and a general knowledge of public land and water conservation issues.

• Innovative and resourceful self-starter who is able to work with minimal supervision.

• Belief in and commitment to BHA’s work and mission.

• Public lands hunter and/or angler.

• Excellent oral and written communication skills.

• Must be able to lift 25lbs and have a valid driver’s license.

Starting Salary: Dependent on experience. This is a full-time position with health and retirement benefits.

Application Review Date: November 6, 2017

Anticipated Start Date: January 2018

Application: To apply send cover letter and resume to Office Manager Caitlin Frisbie at frisbie@backcountryhunters.org.

Please attach your cover letter and resume as one word document. The application cover letter should outline both your interest in and qualifications for this position.

Backcountry Hunters & Anglers seeks to ensure America’s outdoor heritage of hunting and fishing in a natural setting through education and work on behalf of wild public lands and waters.

Backcountry Hunters & Anglers Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.