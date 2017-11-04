Outdoor Retailer has announced dates for its trade shows for 2019-2022. The five-year calendar “reaffirms Outdoor Retailer’s commitment to Denver, CO and the Colorado Convention Center, which will host all of Outdoor Retailer’s tradeshows.”

Read more in the press release below.

Outdoor Retailer Announces Show Dates for 2019-2022

Outdoor Retailer set dates for its 2019-2022 trade shows. Starting in November 2018, Outdoor Retailer moves to the beginning of the seasonal buying cycles, positioning the national show as the launch event and epicenter for innovation and ideas for the outdoor industry.

“By re-establishing Outdoor Retailer as a launch event,” explains Marisa Nicholson, VP and show director for all Outdoor Retailer events, “the shows are able to influence ‘how’ retailers buy, rather than ‘when’ they buy. Retailers will have the opportunity to see the entire range of products available and gather intel about trends and industry initiatives. The deadlines stay the same, but the retailers will have more information. They see what’s possible, they analyze their sell through so that when they sit down at regional shows with their reps, they can maximize their open-to-buy dollars and minimize order changes. Brands benefit from early retailer feedback to guide forecasting and production. And the industry benefits from everyone coming together.”

The five-year calendar begins with the previously announced 2018 dates and extends through 2022, reaffirming Outdoor Retailer’s commitment to Denver, CO and the Colorado Convention Center, which will host all of Outdoor Retailer’s tradeshows:

2018

Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show: January 25-28

Outdoor Retailer Summer Market: July 23-26

Outdoor Retailer Winter Market: November 8-11

2019

Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show: January 8-11

Outdoor Retailer Summer Market: June 17-20

Outdoor Retailer Winter Market: November 5-8

2020

Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show: January 7-10

Outdoor Retailer Summer Market: June 22-25

Outdoor Retailer Winter Market: November 9-12

2021

Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show: January 11-14

Outdoor Retailer Summer Market: June 14-17

Outdoor Retailer Winter Market: November 15-18