How to Tie a Less Mess Morrish Mouse

Tim Flagler ties what he calls a Less Mess Morrish Mouse in this week’s featured tying video. “I like to retrieve mouse patterns kind of slow but steady with fairly short, consistent line strips.” says Flagler. “This makes the mouse move in the surface film with a constant ‘V’ wake behind it. The lip of the fly definitely adds to the effect. I think it’s the wake of the fly that draws the trout’s attention while the silhouette of the mouse is what induces the take.”