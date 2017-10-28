The schedule for the 2018 Fly Fishing Show will feature seven shows and will feature the top talent in the country presenting on a range of topics. “It’s the greatest fly-fishing event in the country,” says show president and CEO Ben Furimsky, “impacting the most people, and bringing out the greatest array of personalities, authors and experts.”

Fly Fishing Show Gears Up for 2018

SOMERSET, Penn. – With Year 2018 looming on the horizon, the Fly Fishing Show® staff is determining guest speakers, show personalities, casting and fly-tying demonstrators, and all that goes into the national event.

The New Year will offer seven shows, each two or three days in length, from Denver to Atlanta to Seattle and back to Pennsylvania.

He continued, "… Scheduling personalities is a bit of a juggling act in that some people are national figures, Gary Borger or Lefty Kreh, for example, while others have greater regional appeal such as steelhead anglers in the Seattle area, Chattahoochee River guides in Georgia or Sierra trout experts in Northern California."

He continued, “… Scheduling personalities is a bit of a juggling act in that some people are national figures, Gary Borger or Lefty Kreh, for example, while others have greater regional appeal such as steelhead anglers in the Seattle area, Chattahoochee River guides in Georgia or Sierra trout experts in Northern California.”

A partial list of 2018 Fly Fishing Show presentations include:

Denver, January 5, 6 and 7: George Daniel, Wendy Gunn, Simon Gawesworth, Taylor Edrington, Pat Dorsey and Landon Mayer;

Marlborough, Mass., January 19, 20 and 21: Bob Clouser, Ed Engle, John Shaner and Jeff Currier;

Edison, NJ (formerly Somerset), January 26, 27 and 28: Daniel, Clouser, Tim Flagler, Jason Randall and Tom Gilmore;

Atlanta, February 2 and 3: Bruce Chard, Henry Cowan, Wendell ‘Ozzie’ Ozefovch, Blackburn and Daniel Galhardo;

Lynnwood, Wash. (Seattle), February 17 and 18: Skip Morris, Brian Chan, Denny Rickards and Phil Rowley;

Pleasanton, Calif., February 23, 24 and 25: Tom Boyd, Ernie Gulley, Gunn, Currier, Shaner and Gawesworth;

Lancaster, Penn., March 3 and 4: Clouser, Daniel, Joe Humphreys, Engle, Shaner and Tom Baltz.

Gary Borger is slated for both demonstrations and class instruction at all 2018 events.

For additional casting and fly-tying personalities, authors, door prizes and schedules, visit www. flyfishingshow.com/

Contact:

The Fly Fishing Show

531 North Center Ave.

Suite 102

Somerset, PA 15501

Ben Furimsky

(814) 443-3638

info@flyfishingshow.com