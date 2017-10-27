Tippets: Polish Nymphing, Angler Attitude
- At the 1989 World Fly Fishing Championship in Kuusamo, Finland, angler Wladyslaw Trzebunia used a new method of fishing called Polish nymphing that his father had taught him. “Since that 1989 competition, the nymphing that method Vladi pioneered, and the Polish team used, has been imitated, appropriated, and re-named throughout Europe, and the rest of the fly fishing world.” Read more from Richard R. Twarog via Orvis.
- In a recent article Kent Klewein writes about the importance of angler attitude when out on the water: “The key in tough fishing conditions is to keep a good attitude and continue changing it up (your fishing tactics) as many times as it takes until you find success.” Read more via Gink & Gasoline.
