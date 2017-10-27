The American Fly Fishing Trade Association has announced the welcome of Jennifer Lavigne of Waterworks-Lamson, Colby Trow of Mossy Creek Fly Fishing, Lise Lozelle of Maven Fly and Casting for Recovery, and Rob Parkins of JD High Country Outfitters to the AFFTA Executive Committee for the 2017/2018 season.

Read more in the press release below.

2017 AFFTA Board of Directors Executive Committee

Announcing Incoming Executive Committee

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 25, 2017

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The American Fly Fishing Trade Association (AFFTA) welcomed the incoming Executive Committee at the organization’s Q4 board meeting held October 15, in Bozeman, Montana. The following will lead the organization in Executive Committee roles into the 2017/2018 season:

Chair: Jennifer Lavigne, Waterworks-Lamson

Vice-Chair: Colby Trow, Mossy Creek Fly Fishing

Secretary: Lise Lozelle, Maven Fly and Casting for Recovery

Treasurer: Rob Parkins, JD High Country Outfitters

For the first time in AFFTA history, two of the four AFFTA Executive Committee members are female, indicative of a larger, more involved female contingent in fly-fishing.

Chair Jen Lavigne noted, “It is an exciting time for AFFTA. Having been the only woman on the board four years ago until now, serving with two other women is indicative of changes in our industry overall and its openness toward inclusion. We have a dynamic board of directors with a diverse group of skills. I am honored to step into the role of chairperson this year. AFFTA is dedicated to the business of fly fishing and will continue to work on the behalf of the industry and for the betterment of the sport.”

“Over the last several years as an industry, we’ve seen more women launching businesses, taking on leadership roles and having a bigger presence on the water,” AFFTA Secretary Lise Lozelle shared. “The AFFTA board is a direct reflection of its membership and it’s a privilege to be one of three women on the board, working with an outstanding group of people to move the business of fly fishing forward.”

Held in August, the 2017 AFFTA board elections also saw the election of Jen Ripple, the Principal of Fly Squared Media and Editor-in-Chief of DUN Magazine, to the AFFTA board. This marks the first time in recent history three women have served on the board of directors.

AFFTA advocates for and promotes the sustained growth of the fly fishing industry. By igniting consumer demand for products and services, providing businesses the tools to be successful, and advocating for access, protection and restoration of fishing waters, we will continue to enhance the passion and profitability of the sport of fly fishing.

Contact: Jess McGlothlin, 512-520-7104, jess@affta.org