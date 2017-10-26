Tippets: Overcoming Limitations, HMH Tying Contest
- In this video folks from Access Unlimited help take handicapped anglers out on the water, “to prove that limitations can be overcome.” Via Outside Online.
- HMH is running a fly tying contest now through Sunday, Dec 10th. “Criteria for winning will be a well tied, well designed, and creative fly. A new design will have a better chance of making the finals.” Find details on how to enter via Franken Fly.
