Tippets: Overcoming Limitations, HMH Tying Contest

Posted on October 26, 2017 by Erin Block
  • In this video folks from Access Unlimited help take handicapped anglers out on the water, “to prove that limitations can be overcome.” Via Outside Online.
  • HMH is running a fly tying contest now through Sunday, Dec 10th.  “Criteria for winning will be a well tied, well designed, and creative fly. A new design will have a better chance of making the finals.” Find details on how to enter via Franken Fly.
