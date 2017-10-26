Job Opportunity: Women’s Fly Fishing Program Director

Gallatin River Guides and the Montana Women’s Fly Fishing School have announced their search for a full-time year-round Women’s Fly Fishing Program Director. “Our Women’s Program Director must love teaching, guiding, logistics, marketing, and the selling of goods and services yet have intrinsic self-motivation to lead an increasingly popular women’s fly fishing program.” Learn more about the opportunity and how to apply via Big Sky Fly Shop.
-
Popular Threads
Ad Zone – Med Rect News
AZ -SR News
AZ – WSR News
AZ – 3:1 News
AZ – 3:1 News (2)
AZ – WSL News