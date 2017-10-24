Tippets: Streamer Chronicles Season Two, World Fishing Day
- The second season of Streamer Chronicles kicks off with the first episode featuring Rich Strolis. “Rich is the originator of some well known flies such as the Ice Pick, Headbanger Sculpin, The Masked Avenger, Juggernaut, and many, many more.” Upcoming episodes of the second season will include musky guide Chris Willen; Swedish tier Andreas Andersson; guide and fly designer Steve Dally; world traveler and former pro soccer player Paul Zagorski.
- Fishing TV has announced plans for a unique live broadcast event to take place summer 2018. For the World Fishing Day, “Fishing TV partner with production companies globally to broadcast 24-hours of live fishing content to their audience.” Read more via Angling Trade.
