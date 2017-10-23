Tippets: Fishing Alone, Landing Big Fish on Tenkara
- Fishing stories often center on friends and camaraderie. However, some of the best fishing days can be found when out on the water alone, writes Domenick Swentosky. “Alone, I am my own angler. I fish the way I was designed to fish. I’m my true self when alone, and I think we all need to feel that sometimes.” Via Troutbitten.
- In this video from the the 2017 Tenkara Jam, Rob Worthing of Tenkara Guides demonstrates techniques for landing big fish using tenkara gear. “The “power curve” and how to steer the fish are both included in this highly informative video,” explains Michael Agneta of Troutrageous.
