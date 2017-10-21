Tippets: From Lure to Fly, Pennsylvania Trout
- Dave Karczynski’s new book centers on helping spinning and baitcast gear anglers make the switch to fly fishing. His writing works “through the gear angler’s existing skill and knowledge base to translate and transfer their pre-existing knowledge bases and skill-sets, rather than asking them to learn a new sport from scratch.” Read more about From Lure to Fly: Fly Fishing for Spinning and Baitcast Anglers via Hatch Magazine.
- Henry Ramsay writes about the best places to fly fish for trout in Pennsylvania, including some creeks in the Philadelphia metro area. “If you find your business, recreation, or historical education taking you to Philadelphia, be sure to bring a fly rod and waders and cast a line on some of these urban gems,” Ramsay writes. Via Fly Fisherman.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.