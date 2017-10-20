Tippets: Setting Up a Spey Rod, Pairing Flies
- In the final episode of the first season of RIO’s “How To” series, Simon Gawesworth “explains how to choose the right sized Trout Spey rod based on fish size, compares a Trout Spey rod to a regular single handed rod, and goes through the various fly line options for Trout Spey rods that are on the market, and when to use each one.” Watch here.
- When choosing flies for a tandem rig, “The important thing is to have rational for every tandem rig you present,” writes Kirk Deeter. “Variety for the sake of variety is not always a good thing. If you think you’re covering your bases by matching two flies that don’t reasonably work together … well, you are not.” Read more via TROUT.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.