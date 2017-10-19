Tippets: Fishing the Catskills, Fly Tapes Podcast
- Daniel Schwartz writes about the famous waters of the Catskill Mountains, from fishing the Beaverkill and the Willowemoc to visiting the Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum. Read more about “The Simple Pleasures of New York Fly Fishing” via Fathom.
- Syzygy Fly Fishing has announced a new podcast series that will focus on “conversations with fly fishing writers and artists, and readings from some of the best new and old voices in the world of fly fishing writing.” Listen here to a short introduction, and add The Fly Tapes Podcast to your podcast queue.
