Tippets: Philosophy of Fly Fishing, October Caddis Soft Hackle
- In this essay at The Paris Review, John Knight writes about the philosophy of fly fishing through re-reading Izaak Walton. “For all our prodigious technology and equipment, the necessary humility of a day spent fishing finds the angler reckoning with a world in which he has few answers and very little control.”
- The October Caddis Soft Hackle is a perfect fly for pairing with the large dry fly patterns of autumn. Curtis Fry demonstrates how to tie the soft hackle in this instructional video via Fly Fish Food.
