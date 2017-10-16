Tippets: Fly Box Frames, Targeting Low Tide Redfish
- Landscape painter Garry Pereira was inspired by flies found in an antique store to create paintings in a series of fly boxes. An exhibition of Pereira’s work will be held at the Osborne Studio Gallery in London, from October 17-November 2, 2017. View paintings online via Fish and Fly.
- In this recent article, John Mauser writes about the benefits of targeting redfish on the fly in low-tide waters of North Carolina. “No matter what the tidal change is, one thing you’ll notice is that by the time you hit low tide the redfish have lost at least half of their hiding spots.” Via Flymen Fishing Company.
